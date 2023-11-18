For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, is Vinni Lettieri a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

  • Lettieri has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
  • Lettieri has no points on the power play.
  • Lettieri's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

