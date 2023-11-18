For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, is Vinni Lettieri a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

Lettieri has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Lettieri has no points on the power play.

Lettieri's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

