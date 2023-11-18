The college football season rolls on into Week 12, which includes six games involving teams from the Big Ten. Wanting to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the column below.

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 BTN Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio State Buckeyes 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 NBC (Live stream on Fubo)

