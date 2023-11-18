Ivy League teams were in action for two games in the Week 12 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Harvard vs. Yale | Columbia vs. Cornell

Week 12 Ivy League Results

Yale 23 Harvard 18

Yale Leaders

  • Passing: Nolan Grooms (10-for-23, 90 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Joshua Pitsenberger (23 ATT, 99 YDS)
  • Receiving: Ryan Lindley (0 TAR, 4 REC, 39 YDS, 1 TD)

Harvard Leaders

  • Passing: Jaden Craig (20-for-33, 245 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Shane McLaughlin (13 ATT, 50 YDS)
  • Receiving: Tim Dowd (0 TAR, 2 REC, 71 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

YaleHarvard
260Total Yards318
90Passing Yards245
170Rushing Yards73
2Turnovers1

Columbia 29 Cornell 14

Columbia Leaders

  • Passing: Joe Green (11-for-24, 53 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Malcolm Terry II (20 ATT, 90 YDS)
  • Receiving: JJ Jenkins (0 TAR, 2 REC, 41 YDS)

Cornell Leaders

  • Passing: Jameson Wang (33-for-47, 353 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Davon Kiser (1 ATT, 10 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kiser (0 TAR, 6 REC, 121 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

CornellColumbia
391Total Yards338
358Passing Yards91
33Rushing Yards247
4Turnovers0

Next Week's Ivy League Games

