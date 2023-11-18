The Week 12 college football schedule includes nine games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State | UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss | Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M

Week 12 SEC Results

Mississippi State 41 Southern Miss 20

  • Pregame Favorite: Mississippi State (-17.5)
  • Pregame Total: 47.5

Mississippi State Leaders

  • Passing: Will Rogers (12-for-27, 144 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jeffery Pittman (10 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Zavion Thomas (6 TAR, 3 REC, 66 YDS)

Southern Miss Leaders

  • Passing: Billy Wiles (9-for-16, 89 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (22 ATT, 66 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jakarius Caston (4 TAR, 2 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Mississippi StateSouthern Miss
382Total Yards246
144Passing Yards141
238Rushing Yards105
0Turnovers2

Ole Miss 35 UL Monroe 3

  • Pregame Favorite: Ole Miss (-37.5)
  • Pregame Total: 62.5

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Passing: Jaxson Dart (24-for-31, 310 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Quinshon Judkins (18 ATT, 65 YDS)
  • Receiving: Dayton Wade (9 TAR, 7 REC, 108 YDS, 1 TD)

UL Monroe Leaders

  • Passing: Jiya Wright (7-for-19, 56 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Hunter Smith (17 ATT, 74 YDS)
  • Receiving: Tyrone Howell (8 TAR, 3 REC, 34 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Ole MissUL Monroe
498Total Yards258
371Passing Yards66
127Rushing Yards192
0Turnovers1

Texas A&M 38 Abilene Christian 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Texas A&M (-41.5)
  • Pregame Total: 55.5

Texas A&M Leaders

  • Passing: Jaylen Henderson (16-for-23, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Rueben Owens (18 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Muhsin Muhammad III (7 TAR, 4 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)

Abilene Christian Leaders

  • Passing: Maverick McIvor (19-for-34, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jay'Veon Sunday (18 ATT, 87 YDS)
  • Receiving: Blayne Taylor (14 TAR, 7 REC, 77 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas A&MAbilene Christian
448Total Yards242
273Passing Yards149
175Rushing Yards93
1Turnovers0

Upcoming Week 12 SEC Games

Kentucky Wildcats at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: South Carolina (-2.5)

Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Arkansas (-28.5)

Florida Gators at No. 11 Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Missouri (-11.5)

Georgia State Panthers at No. 15 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: LSU (-32.5)

