Alexander Mattison did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings' Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Mattison's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the running game, Mattison has season stats of 130 rushes for 461 yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.5 yards per attempt. He also has 24 catches on 36 targets for 164 yards.

Alexander Mattison Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

No other RB is on the injury list for the Vikings.

Week 11 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Mattison 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 130 461 0 3.5 36 24 164 3

Mattison Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0 Week 4 @Panthers 17 95 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 26 0 2 20 1 Week 6 @Bears 18 44 0 4 28 0 Week 7 49ers 8 39 0 2 3 0 Week 8 @Packers 16 31 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Falcons 16 44 0 2 49 1 Week 10 Saints 8 27 0 1 6 0

