Will Justin Jefferson Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Justin Jefferson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings take on the Denver Broncos at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Take a look at Jefferson's stats on this page.
Rep Justin Jefferson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the passing game, Jefferson has been targeted 53 times, with season stats of 571 yards on 36 receptions (15.9 per catch) and three TDs.
Keep an eye on Jefferson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Justin Jefferson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Vikings have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- T.J. Hockenson (LP/ribs): 71 Rec; 681 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- K.J. Osborn (FP/concussion): 32 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Khalil Herbert
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
- Click Here for Tee Higgins
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Odell Beckham Jr.
Vikings vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Jefferson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|53
|36
|571
|182
|3
|15.9
Jefferson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|12
|9
|150
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|13
|11
|159
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|13
|7
|149
|1
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|9
|6
|85
|2
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|6
|3
|28
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.