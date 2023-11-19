Sunday's game that pits the UCF Knights (2-1) against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-2) at Flagler Gymnasium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-62 in favor of UCF, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

South Dakota State vs. UCF Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Augustine, Florida

Saint Augustine, Florida Venue: Flagler Gymnasium

South Dakota State vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 88, South Dakota State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota State vs. UCF

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-25.7)

UCF (-25.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

South Dakota State Performance Insights

With 70.9 points per game on offense, South Dakota State ranked 191st in the country last year. On defense, it gave up 69.8 points per contest, which ranked 166th in college basketball.

The Jackrabbits pulled down 29.8 rebounds per game (288th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 31.7 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Looking at assists, South Dakota State dished out just 10.7 per contest (21st-worst in college basketball).

The Jackrabbits averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (122nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

Last season the Jackrabbits sank 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.1% (122nd-ranked) from three-point land.

South Dakota State ranked 263rd in the nation with 7.9 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 128th with a 33.1% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by South Dakota State last year, 61.2% of them were two-pointers (69.7% of the team's made baskets) and 38.8% were from beyond the arc (30.3%).

