Sunday's game between the Stanford Cardinal (3-0) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-1) at Maples Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-57 and heavily favors Stanford to secure the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Cardinal are coming off of an 86-32 win against Cal Poly in their last outing on Thursday.

The Cardinal enter this game after an 86-32 victory over Cal Poly on Thursday. The Blue Devils' last game on Thursday ended in a 69-62 loss to Davidson. In the Cardinal's win, Elena Bosgana led the way with a team-high 15 points (adding seven rebounds and two assists). Oluchi Okananwa totaled 15 points, nine rebounds and zero assists for the Blue Devils.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford vs. Duke Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 76, Duke 57

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stanford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinal outscored opponents by 17.9 points per game last season (posting 76.1 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and giving up 58.2 per contest, 37th in college basketball) and had a +627 scoring differential.

Stanford scored 71.8 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 4.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (76.1).

The Cardinal averaged 75.9 points per game at home last season. In away games, they averaged 75.0 points per contest.

Stanford surrendered 58.1 points per game in home games, compared to 56.7 when playing on the road.

Duke Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Devils had a +415 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 12.6 points per game. They put up 63.6 points per game to rank 207th in college basketball and allowed 51.0 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

In ACC action, Duke averaged 3.4 fewer points (60.2) than overall (63.6) in 2022-23.

The Blue Devils averaged 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 63.5 on the road.

Duke gave up more points at home (50.9 per game) than away (50.2) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.