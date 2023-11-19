The Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-2) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Minnesota Wild (5-8-3), who have dropped four straight, on Sunday, November 19 at 8:00 AM ET on NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Avicii Arena in ,

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-145) Wild (+120) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have been an underdog six times this season, and failed to win any of those games.

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer two times this season. They lost both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Wild.

Minnesota and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 10 of 16 games this season.

Wild vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Wild vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 56 (7th) Goals 50 (17th) 55 (22nd) Goals Allowed 64 (30th) 14 (8th) Power Play Goals 10 (20th) 14 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (32nd)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild went 2-6-2 in its last 10 games, including a 4-6-0 record against the spread during that span.

In its past 10 contests, Minnesota has hit the over five times.

The Wild have averaged a total of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total of 6.5.

Over the last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 1.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.8 goals.

The Wild's 50 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

The Wild's 64 total goals given up (four per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

They have a -14 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.

