Anthony Edwards NBA Player Preview vs. the Knicks - November 20
Anthony Edwards plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the New York Knicks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.
In this piece we'll break down Edwards' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
- Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-125)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)
Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Knicks were 12th in the league last year, giving up 113.1 points per game.
- In terms of rebounds, the Knicks were seventh in the league last year, giving up 42 per game.
- The Knicks gave up 25.1 assists per contest last year (13th in the league).
- Looking at three-point defense, the Knicks were ranked 25th in the NBA last season, conceding 13 makes per game.
Anthony Edwards vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/7/2022
|38
|16
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
