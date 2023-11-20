The Minnesota Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert included, take on the New York Knicks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 121-120 win over the Pelicans (his previous game) Gobert put up 17 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Gobert, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Over 11.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-104)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the NBA last season, giving up 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks gave up 42 rebounds per contest last year, seventh in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Knicks gave up 25.1 per contest last year, ranking them 13th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Knicks were ranked 25th in the NBA last season, conceding 13 makes per game.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 37 16 7 3 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.