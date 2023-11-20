The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) go up against the SMU Mustangs (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.

SMU went 7-3 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Mountaineers ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 210th.

Last year, the Mustangs averaged only 0.6 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Mountaineers gave up (70.9).

When SMU scored more than 70.9 points last season, it went 9-7.

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Mustangs averaged.

West Virginia put together a 12-3 straight up record in games it shot over 45.3% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 189th.

The Mountaineers scored an average of 76 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 75.6 the Mustangs gave up.

West Virginia went 13-2 last season when giving up fewer than 70.3 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU scored 70.9 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Mustangs surrendered 70.8 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 83.1.

Looking at three-pointers, SMU performed better in home games last season, making 7.1 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 28% three-point percentage away from home.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than away (71.6).

In 2022-23, the Mountaineers allowed 5.4 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than away (74.6).

West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Western Illinois W 90-53 Moody Coliseum 11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum 11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/20/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum 11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule