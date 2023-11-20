Monday's game features the Arizona Wildcats (5-1) and the South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) squaring off at Imperial Arena (on November 20) at 2:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 victory for Arizona.

The Coyotes are coming off of a 70-52 loss to Michigan in their last outing on Sunday.

South Dakota vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: ESPN U

South Dakota vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 71, South Dakota 64

Other Summit Predictions

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

The Coyotes have two losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

South Dakota has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

South Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

83-71 over DePaul (No. 76) on November 18

72-59 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 223) on November 14

South Dakota Leaders

Grace Larkins: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Tori Deperry: 12.6 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

12.6 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Kendall Holmes: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Natalie Mazurek: 6.0 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

6.0 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Carley Duffney: 6.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +9 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.4 points per game (162nd in college basketball) and give up 67.6 per contest (239th in college basketball).

