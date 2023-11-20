Monday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-1) clashing at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 89-50 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Jackrabbits claimed a 55-38 win over UT Martin.

South Dakota State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

South Dakota State vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 89, South Dakota State 50

Other Summit Predictions

South Dakota State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jackrabbits' +622 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game) was a result of scoring 78.3 points per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 60.6 per contest (80th in college basketball).

South Dakota State averaged 7.4 more points in Summit games (85.7) than overall (78.3).

At home, the Jackrabbits averaged 86.6 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 72.4.

At home, South Dakota State gave up 60.6 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 60.1.

