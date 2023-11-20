The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-3) will face the George Mason Patriots (3-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on PTB Live.

South Dakota State vs. George Mason Game Information

South Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Zeke Mayo: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Matt Dentlinger: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • William Kyle III: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Alex Arians: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Matthew Mims: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

George Mason Top Players (2022-23)

  • Josh Oduro: 15.6 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ronald Polite: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • De'Von Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Victor Bailey Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Davonte Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

South Dakota State vs. George Mason Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota State Rank South Dakota State AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank
191st 70.9 Points Scored 68.7 255th
166th 69.8 Points Allowed 67.3 94th
288th 29.8 Rebounds 32.9 107th
347th 5.8 Off. Rebounds 8 222nd
134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
338th 10.7 Assists 13.7 128th
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 13.1 294th

