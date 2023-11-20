The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-3) will face the George Mason Patriots (3-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on PTB Live.

South Dakota State vs. George Mason Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: PTB Live

South Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)

Zeke Mayo: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Matt Dentlinger: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

William Kyle III: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

Alex Arians: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Matthew Mims: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

George Mason Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Oduro: 15.6 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Ronald Polite: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

De'Von Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Victor Bailey Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Davonte Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

South Dakota State vs. George Mason Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota State Rank South Dakota State AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank 191st 70.9 Points Scored 68.7 255th 166th 69.8 Points Allowed 67.3 94th 288th 29.8 Rebounds 32.9 107th 347th 5.8 Off. Rebounds 8 222nd 134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 338th 10.7 Assists 13.7 128th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 13.1 294th

