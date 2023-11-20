Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and others in the Minnesota Timberwolves-New York Knicks matchup at Target Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and MSG

BSN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 24.5-point total set for Edwards on Monday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down seven rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Edwards' year-long assist average -- five per game -- is 0.5 higher than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has knocked down four three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -104)

The 11.5-point over/under set for Rudy Gobert on Monday is 2.8 less than his scoring average on the season (14.3).

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 11.5.

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +136)

Karl-Anthony Towns' 15.7 points per game are 5.8 fewer than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Monday (8.5).

Towns averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's over/under.

Towns has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: +152)

Randle is averaging 13.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 6.8 lower than Monday's prop total.

He has collected 11.7 boards per game, 3.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Randle's assist average -- 6.7 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Randle averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +124) 4.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -132)

Jalen Brunson has put up 20 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.5 points less than Monday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Brunson's four made three-pointers per game is 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

