The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

In games Virginia shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.

The Badgers ranked 302nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 298th.

Last year, the Cavaliers scored 67.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers gave up.

Virginia had an 18-3 record last season when putting up more than 63.6 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers shot at a 41.4% rate from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.

Wisconsin compiled a 13-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cavaliers finished 297th.

The Badgers scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, just 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.

Wisconsin had a 14-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.

The Cavaliers allowed 56.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (64.6).

Virginia averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in road games (7.6, 38.2%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.3.

At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away (71.0).

Beyond the arc, Wisconsin made fewer triples on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) too.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Florida W 73-70 Spectrum Center 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule