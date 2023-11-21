Joel Embiid and Evan Mobley are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).

76ers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -125) 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 29.5-point total set for Embiid on Tuesday is 1.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has collected 10.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (11.5).

Embiid's season-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 1.5 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Embiid's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -164)

The 24.5-point total set for Tyrese Maxey on Tuesday is 5.8 less than his season scoring average.

He has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 3.2 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Maxey's assists average -- 6.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.

He has connected on 4.7 three-pointers per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +134)

The 19.7 points Tobias Harris scores per game are 3.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

His rebounding average -- 4.7 -- is 1.8 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Harris' assist average -- two -- is 0.5 lower than Tuesday's over/under (2.5).

Harris has hit two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +106)

Mobley is averaging 19 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 more than Tuesday's prop total.

He has pulled down 11.7 boards per game, 2.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Mobley's assist average -- 2.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Tuesday's over/under (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.