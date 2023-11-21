The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won four games in a row.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Kansas had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles finished 333rd.

Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 5.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).

Kansas went 18-1 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field, 7.1% higher than the 41.5% the Jayhawks' opponents shot last season.

Marquette compiled a 24-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Golden Eagles ranked 280th.

The Golden Eagles averaged 11.2 more points per game last year (79.3) than the Jayhawks allowed their opponents to score (68.1).

Marquette had a 20-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas scored 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 74 points per contest.

Defensively the Jayhawks were better in home games last year, giving up 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Kansas fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (79.7).

The Golden Eagles gave up fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than away (73.7) last season.

At home, Marquette drained 8.9 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (34.8%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse 11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center 11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Marquette Upcoming Schedule