The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

In games South Dakota State shoots higher than 38.1% from the field, it is 1-4 overall.

The Jackrabbits are the 246th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 135th.

The 75.4 points per game the Jackrabbits score are 15.4 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (60.0).

When South Dakota State puts up more than 60.0 points, it is 1-4.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota State posted 78.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.

The Jackrabbits gave up 68.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.9 in away games.

South Dakota State made 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 3.4 more threes and 10% points better than it averaged in away games (6.3 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule