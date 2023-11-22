How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
- In games South Dakota State shoots higher than 38.1% from the field, it is 1-4 overall.
- The Jackrabbits are the 246th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 135th.
- The 75.4 points per game the Jackrabbits score are 15.4 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (60.0).
- When South Dakota State puts up more than 60.0 points, it is 1-4.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Dakota State posted 78.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
- The Jackrabbits gave up 68.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.9 in away games.
- South Dakota State made 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 3.4 more threes and 10% points better than it averaged in away games (6.3 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 91-68
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|UCF
|L 83-80
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|George Mason
|L 73-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/22/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/27/2023
|Mount Marty
|-
|Frost Arena
|12/1/2023
|Towson
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.