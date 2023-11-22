Wednesday's contest between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) and Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) squaring off at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Dakota State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: Reed Green Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 76, Southern Miss 68

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota State (-7.6)

South Dakota State (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Southern Miss' record against the spread so far this season is 0-3-0, while South Dakota State's is 1-2-0. The Golden Eagles have a 0-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Jackrabbits have a record of 3-0-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits' -6 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.4 points per game (189th in college basketball) while giving up 76.6 per contest (287th in college basketball).

South Dakota State ranks 247th in college basketball at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33 its opponents average.

South Dakota State hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball) at a 38.2% rate (55th in college basketball), compared to the 10 per contest its opponents make, shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

South Dakota State has committed 1.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (208th in college basketball) while forcing 11 (266th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.