South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) are 1.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 144.5.
South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Venue: Reed Green Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Southern Miss
|-1.5
|144.5
Jackrabbits Betting Records & Stats
- Every game South Dakota State has played this season has gone over 144.5 combined points scored.
- South Dakota State has a 152-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.5 more points than this game's total.
- South Dakota State are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
- South Dakota State has put together a 1-2-0 ATS record this season compared to Southern Miss, who hasn't covered a spread yet this year.
South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Southern Miss
|0
|0%
|65.2
|140.6
|60
|136.6
|136
|South Dakota State
|3
|100%
|75.4
|140.6
|76.6
|136.6
|146.8
Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends
- The Jackrabbits' 75.4 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 60 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 60 points, South Dakota State is 1-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Southern Miss
|0-3-0
|0-2
|0-2-0
|South Dakota State
|1-2-0
|1-1
|3-0-0
South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Home/Away Splits
|Southern Miss
|South Dakota State
|2-0
|Home Record
|1-1
|0-1
|Away Record
|0-1
|0-0-0
|Home ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Away ATS Record
|0-1-0
|70
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79
|54
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68
|0-0-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|1-0-0
