As they get ready to take on the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2) on Wednesday, November 22 at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (12-4-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed Thomas Harley D Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicolas Hague D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars Season Insights

Dallas has scored the eighth-most goals in the NHL (60 total, 3.5 per game).

It has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +13.

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 64 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

Vegas has one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 47 total goals (only 2.5 per game), eighth in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +17, they are fourth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-130) Golden Knights (+105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.