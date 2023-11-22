The Philadelphia 76ers (10-4) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-PH+. The point total for the matchup is 219.5.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and NBCS-PH+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -5.5 219.5

In seven of 13 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 219.5 points.

Minnesota's matchups this year have an average point total of 219.5, the exact same as this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Timberwolves have compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread.

Minnesota has won seven of the eight games it has played as the favorite this season.

Minnesota has been at least a -225 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Timberwolves have a 69.2% chance to win.

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 7 53.8% 113.2 233.6 106.3 218.5 220.7 76ers 11 78.6% 120.4 233.6 112.2 218.5 225.4

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-0-0) than it has in road affairs (2-5-0).

The 113.2 points per game the Timberwolves score are just one more point than the 76ers give up (112.2).

When Minnesota puts up more than 112.2 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Timberwolves and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 8-5 3-2 8-5 76ers 10-4 1-0 9-5

Timberwolves 76ers 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 120.4 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 5-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-4 7-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-4 106.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 8-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 10-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-0

