The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Edwards and others in this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-PH+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +120)

The 24.5-point total set for Edwards on Wednesday is 0.8 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (7.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.0 assists per game this year, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 4.0 made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: -130)

Wednesday's points prop for Rudy Gobert is 11.5. That's 2.8 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 13.3 is 2.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (10.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Wednesday's over/under for Karl-Anthony Towns is 22.5 points, 6.8 more than his season average.

He has collected 10.0 boards per game, 1.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Towns' assist average -- 2.7 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Towns averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

