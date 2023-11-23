The Week 12 NFL schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.

There are usually lots of NFL player prop bets offered for each and every matchup. Keep reading to see what opportunities you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week's slate.

Packers at Lions

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 23

12:30 PM ET on November 23 Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jared Goff Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

252.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) Jordan Love Props: 228.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

Commanders at Cowboys

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 23

4:30 PM ET on November 23 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Dak Prescott Props: 278.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 14.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

278.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 14.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120) Sam Howell Props: 257.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 16.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

49ers at Seahawks

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on November 23

8:20 PM ET on November 23 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Geno Smith Props: 240.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

240.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Christian McCaffrey Props: 75.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 33.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Dolphins at Jets

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 24

3:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Breece Hall Props: 50.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) / 24.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

50.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) / 24.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Tua Tagovailoa Props: 248.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 3.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

Steelers at Bengals

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 26

1:00 PM ET on November 26 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Panthers at Titans

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 26

1:00 PM ET on November 26 Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Saints at Falcons

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 26

1:00 PM ET on November 26 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Buccaneers at Colts

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 26

1:00 PM ET on November 26 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Jaguars at Texans

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 26

1:00 PM ET on November 26 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Patriots at Giants

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 26

1:00 PM ET on November 26 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Rams at Cardinals

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 26

4:05 PM ET on November 26 Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Browns at Broncos

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 26

4:05 PM ET on November 26 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bills at Eagles

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 26

4:25 PM ET on November 26 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Chiefs at Raiders

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 26

4:25 PM ET on November 26 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Ravens at Chargers

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on November 26

8:20 PM ET on November 26 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bears at Vikings

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 27

8:15 PM ET on November 27 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

