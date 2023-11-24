AAC foes will battle when the Memphis Tigers (8-3) meet the Temple Owls (3-8). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Memphis vs. Temple? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Memphis vs. Temple?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Memphis 43, Temple 20

Memphis 43, Temple 20 Memphis has been the moneyline favorite a total of seven times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Tigers have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter and won each time.

Temple has won one of the eight games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the Owls have been at least a +375 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Memphis (-13)



Memphis (-13) Memphis has played 10 games, posting three wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13 points or more (in three chances).

Temple has two wins versus the spread in nine games this season.

This year, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 13 points or more (in three chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Memphis vs. Temple matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (64)



Under (64) Six of Memphis' games this season have gone over Friday's total of 64 points.

There have been just two games featuring Temple this season with more combined scoring than Friday's total of 64.

Memphis averages 39.2 points per game against Temple's 21.1, totaling 3.7 points under the matchup's over/under of 64.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Memphis

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 58.6 58.5 Implied Total AVG 34.2 33.8 34.6 ATS Record 3-6-1 1-3-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-2-0 4-1-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 3-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Temple

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.8 51.6 63.3 Implied Total AVG 34.3 33.6 35.3 ATS Record 2-7-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-1 3-1-1 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-3 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.