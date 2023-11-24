The Memphis Tigers (8-3) will square off against the Temple Owls (3-8) in a matchup of AAC teams on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 65.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Temple matchup.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Memphis vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Temple Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-11.5) 65.5 -500 +375
FanDuel Memphis (-11.5) 65.5 -490 +365

Week 13 Odds

Memphis vs. Temple Betting Trends

  • Memphis has compiled a 3-6-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Temple has won just two games against the spread this season.
  • The Owls have not covered the spread this year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Memphis & Temple 2023 Futures Odds

Temple
To Win the AAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

