The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) are favored (-3.5) to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (8-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Target Center. The contest airs on BSN and NBCS-CA.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-CA

BSN and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 118 - Kings 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 3.5)

Timberwolves (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-12.0)

Timberwolves (-12.0) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.8

The Timberwolves have had more success against the spread than the Kings this year, putting up an ATS record of 9-5-0, as opposed to the 8-6-0 mark of the Kings.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Minnesota (4-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Sacramento (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 57.1% of the time this season (eight out of 14), which is more often than Sacramento's games have (six out of 14).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 8-1, a better record than the Kings have put up (3-1) as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves have been carried by their defense, as they rank best in the NBA by giving up just 105.8 points per game. They rank 18th in the league in points scored (113.1 per contest).

Minnesota is grabbing 45.3 boards per game (10th-ranked in league). It is giving up 42.7 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Timberwolves are averaging 25.3 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

So far this season, Minnesota is averaging 13.9 turnovers per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

With 10.9 threes per game, the Timberwolves are 25th in the NBA. They own a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 12th in the league.

