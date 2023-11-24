The Minnesota Wild (5-8-4) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche (12-6) at home on Friday, November 24 at 8:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Wild vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-130) Wild (+105) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have been an underdog in seven games, and failed to win any of them.

Minnesota has been at least a +105 moneyline underdog four times this season, and lost each of those games.

The Wild have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 11 of 17 times.

Wild vs Avalanche Additional Info

Wild vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 69 (3rd) Goals 53 (26th) 55 (12th) Goals Allowed 68 (27th) 14 (12th) Power Play Goals 10 (22nd) 9 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (31st)

Wild Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Minnesota went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 2-5-3 straight up.

Five of Minnesota's past 10 games have hit the over.

The Wild and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.4 goals in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.8.

The Wild have scored 53 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 26th in the league.

The Wild have conceded four goals per game, 68 total, which ranks 27th among league teams.

Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -15.

