Player props are listed for Cale Makar and Mats Zuccarello, among others, when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Wild vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Watch this game on Max

Wild vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Zuccarello's 19 points are pivotal for Minnesota. He has five goals and 14 assists in 17 games.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 1 1 2 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Nov. 12 1 0 1 3 at Sabres Nov. 10 0 2 2 6 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Kirill Kaprizov has amassed 15 points this season, with five goals and 10 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Nov. 12 0 1 1 1 at Sabres Nov. 10 1 1 2 4 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek is among the leaders on the team with 15 total points (eight goals and seven assists).

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 1 1 6 at Senators Nov. 18 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Nov. 12 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Nov. 10 1 0 1 7 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

Makar has been a major player for Colorado this season, with 29 points in 18 games.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 3 at Predators Nov. 20 0 3 3 1 at Stars Nov. 18 0 3 3 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 3 3 5 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 3

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Mikko Rantanen has 25 points (1.4 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 2 at Predators Nov. 20 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 2

