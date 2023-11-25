The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) meet in the 2023 edition of The Game. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Michigan vs. Ohio State?

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Venue: Michigan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Michigan 24, Ohio State 21
  • Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of 10 times this season, and they've won all of those games.
  • The Wolverines have won all 10 games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter.
  • Ohio State has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
  • The Buckeyes have played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The Wolverines have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Ohio State (+3.5)
  • Michigan is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Wolverines are 5-5 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Against the spread, Ohio State is 6-3-1 this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (46.5)
  • This season, six of Michigan's 11 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.
  • In the Ohio State's 11 games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 46.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 71.9 points per game, 25.4 points more than the point total of 46.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.2 52.7 45.6
Implied Total AVG 38 44.4 31.6
ATS Record 5-5-0 1-4-0 4-1-0
Over/Under Record 6-4-0 2-3-0 4-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 5-0 5-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Ohio State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.9 54.2 53.5
Implied Total AVG 38.2 40.3 35
ATS Record 6-3-1 5-1-0 1-2-1
Over/Under Record 1-9-0 1-5-0 0-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

