How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 25
In one of the many exciting matchups on the Serie A schedule today, Lazio and Salernitana take the pitch at Stadio Arechi.
Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's Serie A action.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Salernitana vs Lazio
Lazio journeys to match up with Salernitana at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Lazio (-135)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+350)
- Draw: (+260)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Atalanta vs SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli travels to face Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SSC Napoli (+155)
- Underdog: Atalanta (+165)
- Draw: (+230)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AC Milan vs ACF Fiorentina
ACF Fiorentina is on the road to match up with AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Milan (+105)
- Underdog: ACF Fiorentina (+245)
- Draw: (+235)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
