South Dakota vs. Air Force: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
The Air Force Falcons (5-2) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. This contest is at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. South Dakota matchup.
South Dakota vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Dakota vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|South Dakota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-2.5)
|133.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-2.5)
|132.5
|-142
|+118
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
South Dakota vs. Air Force Betting Trends
- South Dakota has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Coyotes have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Air Force has won two games against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Falcons have hit the over twice.
