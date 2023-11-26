Sunday's contest between the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) and the Air Force Falcons (5-2) at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with South Dakota coming out on top. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 26.

The game has no line set.

South Dakota vs. Air Force Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Coyote Sports Center

South Dakota vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 74, Air Force 72

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota vs. Air Force

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota (-1.5)

South Dakota (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

South Dakota has put together a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Air Force is 2-4-0. The Coyotes have gone over the point total in two games, while Falcons games have gone over two times.

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game (scoring 85.2 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while giving up 71 per outing to rank 185th in college basketball) and have a +85 scoring differential overall.

The 41.8 rebounds per game South Dakota averages rank 14th in college basketball, and are 13.6 more than the 28.2 its opponents collect per contest.

South Dakota hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (90th in college basketball) at a 39.2% rate (32nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make while shooting 32.9% from deep.

The Coyotes score 100.3 points per 100 possessions (89th in college basketball), while allowing 83.6 points per 100 possessions (92nd in college basketball).

South Dakota and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Coyotes commit 13.5 per game (277th in college basketball) and force 13 (147th in college basketball play).

