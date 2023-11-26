South Dakota vs. Air Force November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (1-2) face the South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The game will start at 1:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
South Dakota vs. Air Force Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Dakota Top Players (2022-23)
- Tasos Kamateros: 12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kruz Perrott-Hunt: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- A.J. Plitzuweit: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Damani Hayes: 5.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mason Archambault: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Air Force Top Players (2022-23)
- Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
South Dakota vs. Air Force Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Dakota Rank
|South Dakota AVG
|Air Force AVG
|Air Force Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|279th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|67.1
|86th
|266th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|27.1
|358th
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|351st
|39th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
