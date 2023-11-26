The South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the Air Force Falcons (5-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The contest airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 133.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Dakota vs. Air Force Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Coyote Sports Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Air Force -1.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota and its opponents have combined to score more than 133.5 points twice this season.

The average over/under for South Dakota's contests this season is 156.2, 22.7 more points than this game's point total.

South Dakota has covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

South Dakota was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Coyotes have played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that South Dakota has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

South Dakota vs. Air Force Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Air Force 2 33.3% 67.4 152.6 61.9 132.9 133.3 South Dakota 2 66.7% 85.2 152.6 71.0 132.9 151.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends

The Coyotes' 85.2 points per game are 23.3 more points than the 61.9 the Falcons give up.

South Dakota has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Dakota vs. Air Force Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Air Force 2-4-0 2-3 2-4-0 South Dakota 1-2-0 0-1 2-1-0

South Dakota vs. Air Force Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Air Force South Dakota 10-9 Home Record 8-6 4-8 Away Record 2-11 9-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.