The Memphis Grizzlies (3-12) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 116 - Grizzlies 104

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 6.5)

Timberwolves (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-11.4)

Timberwolves (-11.4) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.0

The Timberwolves' .600 ATS win percentage (9-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .333 mark (5-10-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Minnesota and Memphis cover the same percentage of spreads this year (66.7%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Sunday's line (T-Wolves as favorites by 6.5 or more and Grizz as underdogs by 6.5 or more).

Minnesota and its opponents have exceeded the total 60% of the time this season (nine out of 15). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (six out of 15).

The Timberwolves have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-2) this season while the Grizzlies have a .125 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-7).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves own a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 107 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 16th with 113 points scored per contest.

With 45.3 boards per game, Minnesota is 10th in the NBA. It allows 42.9 rebounds per contest, which ranks 10th in the league.

So far this year, the Timberwolves rank 19th in the league in assists, delivering 25.3 per game.

With 14.3 turnovers per game, Minnesota is 20th in the NBA. It forces 14.2 turnovers per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Timberwolves are sinking 11 treys per game (25th-ranked in league). They have a 36.2% shooting percentage (12th-ranked) from three-point land.

