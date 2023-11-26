The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) are monitoring three players on the injury report as they ready for their Sunday, November 26 game against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-12) at FedExForum, which begins at 6:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 124-111 loss to the Kings in their most recent game on Friday. Anthony Edwards' team-high 35 points paced the Timberwolves in the loss.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan McLaughlin PG Out Knee 1 0 1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Ankle 9.5 2.2 1.3 Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Jake LaRavia: Out (Eye), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Xavier Tillman: Out (Knee), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

