Here's a look at the injury report for the Minnesota Wild (5-9-4), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Wild prepare for their matchup against the Detroit Red Wings (10-6-3) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Marc-Andre Fleury G Questionable Illness Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jake Walman D Questionable Illness Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Season Insights

The Wild's 55 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.

Minnesota concedes 3.9 goals per game (71 total), which ranks 27th in the league.

Their -16 goal differential is 30th in the league.

Red Wings Season Insights

Detroit has scored the fifth-most goals in the NHL (70 total, 3.7 per game).

Its goal differential (+11) makes the team eighth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-115) Wild (-105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.