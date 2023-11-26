Sunday's NHL offering includes a projected close contest between the Detroit Red Wings (10-6-3, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Minnesota Wild (5-9-4, -105 moneyline odds) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wild vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs Red Wings Additional Info

Wild vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Minnesota's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 11 of 18 times.

In the four times this season the Red Wings have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 2-2 in those games.

The Wild have been an underdog eight times this season, and have not secured an upset.

Detroit is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Minnesota has been an underdog with -105 odds or longer eight times this season, and lost each of those games.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 6-4 6-4-0 6.4 3.4 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.4 3 5 11.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-6-2 5-5 5-4-1 6.4 2.6 3.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-6-2 2.6 3.7 7 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.