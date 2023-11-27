Will Joshua Dobbs Score a Touchdown Against the Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 12?
Should you wager on Joshua Dobbs getting into the end zone in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Chicago Bears, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Joshua Dobbs score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)
- Dobbs has 389 rushing yards on 70 attempts (35.4 yards per carry), and six touchdowns.
- Dobbs has found the end zone on the ground in six games this year.
Joshua Dobbs Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|21
|30
|132
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|21
|31
|228
|1
|0
|3
|41
|1
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|17
|21
|189
|1
|0
|6
|55
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|28
|41
|265
|2
|0
|12
|48
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|15
|32
|166
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|21
|41
|235
|0
|1
|7
|47
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|19
|33
|146
|0
|0
|7
|43
|1
|Week 8
|Ravens
|25
|37
|208
|2
|2
|6
|26
|1
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|20
|30
|158
|2
|0
|7
|66
|1
|Week 10
|Saints
|23
|34
|268
|1
|0
|8
|44
|1
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|20
|32
|221
|1
|1
|8
|21
|1
