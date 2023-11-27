When K.J. Osborn takes the field for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Osborn will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Osborn has collected 384 yards receiving on 33 catches with two TDs this campaign, averaging 38.4 yards per game.

In two of 10 games this year, Osborn has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

K.J. Osborn Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 4 48 0 Week 7 49ers 6 5 47 0 Week 8 @Packers 10 8 99 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 17 0 Week 11 @Broncos 2 1 7 0

Rep K.J. Osborn with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.