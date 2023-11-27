The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) host an NFC North clash against the Chicago Bears (3-8) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Vikings vs. Bears?

Game Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Vikings winning by a considerably more robust margin (11.7 points). Take the Vikings.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Vikings' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Vikings have a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Minnesota has a record of 2-1 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (66.7%).

This season, the Bears have been the underdog nine times and won two of those games.

Chicago has a record of 1-6 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (-3)



Minnesota (-3) The Vikings have covered the spread seven times over 11 games with a set spread.

Minnesota is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Bears have covered the spread four times this year (4-6-1).

Chicago is 3-3-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) These teams average 43.9 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 0.4 more than the over/under of 43.5.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.4 more points per game (46.9) than this game's total of 43.5 points.

Vikings games have gone over the point total on three of 11 occasions (27.3%).

In the Bears' 11 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (63.6%).

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Yards (Our pick: 62.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 66.9 4

Justin Fields Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 195.7 12 48.7 1

