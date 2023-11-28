Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Edwards, in his most recent game (November 26 win against the Grizzlies), produced 24 points and seven assists.

Below we will look at Edwards' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.6 25.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.5 Assists 4.5 5.3 5.5 PRA -- 37.8 36.6 PR -- 32.5 31.1 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.3



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Edwards has made 9.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 22.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 22.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Edwards' opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.8 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Thunder give up 111.3 points per contest, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 46.1 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.8 assists per game, the Thunder are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

The Thunder are the 18th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 35 19 11 7 2 1 1 12/3/2022 37 26 3 4 2 0 6 10/23/2022 34 30 11 3 3 0 1 10/19/2022 32 11 8 7 1 0 0

