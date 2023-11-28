Joel Eriksson Ek and the Minnesota Wild will meet the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Looking to bet on Eriksson Ek's props? Here is some information to help you.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Eriksson Ek has averaged 20:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Eriksson Ek has scored a goal in nine of 19 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 19 games this year, Eriksson Ek has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Eriksson Ek has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Eriksson Ek's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are giving up 61 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 19 Games 4 17 Points 4 10 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.