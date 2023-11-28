The Minnesota Wild, including Jonas Brodin, take the ice Tuesday versus the St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Brodin available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jonas Brodin vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Brodin Season Stats Insights

Brodin has averaged 24:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

In one of 19 games this year, Brodin has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Brodin has a point in eight games this season through 19 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Brodin has an assist in seven of 19 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Brodin has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Brodin has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Brodin Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 19 Games 3 8 Points 1 1 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

