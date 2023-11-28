The Minnesota Wild, with Mats Zuccarello, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Fancy a bet on Zuccarello in the Wild-Blues game? Use our stats and information below.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

Zuccarello has averaged 18:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Zuccarello has a goal in five of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 19 games this season, Zuccarello has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Zuccarello has had an assist in a game 13 times this year over 19 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Zuccarello's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he goes over.

There is a 61.7% chance of Zuccarello having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are allowing 61 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 19 Games 4 21 Points 2 5 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

