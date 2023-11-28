For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan Hartman a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

  • In five of 18 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Hartman averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:46 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:21 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 1 1 0 21:38 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

