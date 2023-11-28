The Western Conference's top two teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5), hit the court at Target Center on November 28, 2023 on BSN and BSOK.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Minnesota has a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 26th.

The Timberwolves score 113.4 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 111.3 the Thunder give up.

Minnesota has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves are putting up 114.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is two more points than they're averaging on the road (112.4).

Minnesota is surrendering 100.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 11 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (111.9).

The Timberwolves are draining 11.3 threes per game both at home and when playing on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.6% when playing at home and 36.9% away from home.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Injuries